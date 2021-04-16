The top watchdog for the US Capitol Police told a House committee yesterday that there is a need for a culture change within the force after broad failures in its response to the January 6 insurrection, including missed intelligence predicting a “war” and weapons that were so old that officers didn’t feel comfortable using them.

Inspector General Michael A Bolton has investigated the force’s missteps since the siege, when hundreds of then-president Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the building and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

In a 104-page report, he paints a dire picture of his agency’s ability to respond to future threats and casts serious doubt on whether the force would be able to respond to another large-scale attack.

Mr Bolton told the House Administration Committee that the Capitol Police needs to improve its intelligence gathering, training, and operational planning. There also needs to be a change in the way that the force views its own mission, he said.

“In regards a cultural change, we see that the department needs to move away from the thought process as a traditional police department and move to the posture of a protective agency,” Mr Bolton said. “A police department is geared to be a reactive force, for the most part. Whearas a protective agency is postured, in their training and planning, to be proactive to prevent events such as January 6.”

The Capitol Police have so far refused to publicly release the report – prepared in March and marked as “law enforcement sensitive.”

In the document, Mr Bolton found that the department’s deficiencies were, and remain, widespread: Equipment was old and stored badly; officers didn’t complete required training; and there was a lack of direction at the Civil Disturbance Unit, which exists to ensure that legislative functions of Congress are not disrupted by civil unrest or protest activity.

That was exactly what happened on January 6 when Trump supporters violently pushed past police and broke into the Capitol as Congress counted the Electoral College votes that certified Joe Biden’s victory.

The report also focuses on several pieces of missed intelligence, including the force’s own inconsistent information gathering and an FBI memo sent the day before the insurrection that then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has told lawmakers he never saw.

That memo, which is included in the report’s appendix, warned of threatening online postings by Trump backers, including one comment that Congress “needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in” and blood being spilled.

“Get violent ... Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest,” read the post recounted in the memo. “Go there ready for war. We get our president or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

A separate report by the Department of Homeland Security in December alerted the police to an online posting that included a map of tunnels under the Capitol used by lawmakers and staff.

The Capitol Police said in a statement Wednesday that officials had already made some of the improvements recommended by Mr Bolton, and that the siege was “a pivotal moment” in history that showed the need for “major changes” in how the department operates.

“It is important to note that nearly all of the recommendations require significant resources the department does not have,” the statement said.

