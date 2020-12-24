Ohio police officer who shot unarmed black man failed to turn on body camera

'Black Lives Matter' is painted on a coffee shop window in Cleveland, Ohio, US, November 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters

A police officer in Columbus, Ohio, who fatally shot an unarmed black man while responding to a noise complaint early Tuesday was relieved of his duties and is under investigation for not turning on his body camera.

It is the city’s second deadly police shooting of a black man this month.

Weeks after Casey Goodson Jr (23) was killed by police while entering his home, a 47-year-old man was holding a phone inside a friend’s garage when he was fatally shot in an incident that went unrecorded by the officer until after the shooting.

The victim and officer have yet to be publicly identified.

On Tuesday, Columbus Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the officer had been suspended for the “unacceptable” action of not turning on the body camera before the shooting.

Although the body camera was not turned on at the time of the incident, the shooting was captured thanks to the 60-second ‘look back function on the device that records video but not audio.

“It is unacceptable to me and the community that the officers did not turn on their camera,” Mr Ginther said at a news conference.

“Let me be clear: If you’re not going to turn on your body-worn camera, you cannot serve and protect the people of Columbus.”

The city's police chief Thomas Quinlan said the fatal shooting was “a tragedy on many levels”.

Online Editors