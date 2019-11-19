News North America

Officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein on night he died charged with falsifying prison records

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Two prison officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein on the night he killed himself have been charged with falsifying prison records.

A grand jury indictment made public in New York on Tuesday accused guards Toval Noel and Michael Thomas of failing to perform checks on Epstein every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August.

A message left with union officials representing the guards was not immediately returned.

Epstein was facing charges of sex trafficking.

