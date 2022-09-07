Obama praises Biden for guiding US through ‘perilous times’ at portrait unveiling

Former U. President Barack Obama reacts during the unveiling of his and former first lady Michelle Obama's official White House portraits, painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Former US president Barack Obama returned to the White House today offering strong words of praise and support for the man who served as his Vice President for eight years, President Joe Biden.

Mr Obama and former US First Lady Michelle Obama’s appearance at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to unveil their official White House portraits was the first joint visit there since they left to escort Donald Trump to the Capitol on Inauguration Day in January 2017.

It was Mr Obama’s second trip back this year, with the first coming in April for an event to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

After his and Ms Obama’s portraits were unveiled to loud applause, Mr Obama thanked Mr Biden for letting the former first couple invite “a few friends” for the occasion.

Turning to the subject of his former vice president’s time in the presidency so far, Mr Obama recalled former president Harry Truman’s advice that the only way to get a friend in Washington was to get a dog.

“Our family was lucky enough to have two wonderful dogs, but I was even luckier to have a chance to spend eight years working day and night with a man who became a true partner and a true friend,” said Mr Obama, who added that it was now “America’s good fortune” to have Mr Biden atop the executive branch.

“You have guided us through some perilous times,” he said.

Mr Obama praised Mr Biden for having “built on and gone beyond” his administration’s work to expand access to health care, combat climate change, “advance social justice,” and promote “economic fairness”.

“Thanks to your decency, and thanks to your strength — maybe most of all, thanks to your faith in our democracy and the American people, the country is better off than when you took office,” he said, adding later that Americans should be “deeply grateful” for Mr Biden’s leadership.