Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Depp by following him around house

Actor Johnny Depp watches the jury leave for lunch at his defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo: Reuters

Amber Heard winks at her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft during Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo: Reuters

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard is being heard in Fairfax, Virginia, following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019.

Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

She said she witnessed similar incidents on several occasions. Ms Lloyd was deposed on March 8. The footage was played in court yesterday.

She said Ms Heard used the word “mania” to describe Mr Depp’s behaviour. Her notes from the time state that Mr Depp was “upset at this label” and that she “processed” his feelings with him and that he was “able to see” Ms Heard’s “negative behaviour”.

Ms Lloyd said during her deposition that Ms Heard would try to “instigate” Mr Depp.

She said she witnessed this personally more than once.

“He was going from room to room trying to remove himself from a situation and she would just follow him from room to room and not give him his space,” she said.

She confirmed seeing similar behaviour from Ms Heard on other occasions. She added that she wasn’t aware of any of the arguments becoming physical. Ms Lloyd said she remembered Mr Depp and Ms Heard having a fight on a plane, which she described as “another instance where he was sitting at a table and not wanting to talk and she wouldn’t leave the table”.

“She wouldn’t leave the table and he was saying, ‘please, just go away’,” she told the court.

Earlier in her testimony, the nurse said she remembered “one night, trying to leave the penthouse and Amber standing in the elevator and not letting us leave” because “she didn’t want him to leave”.

Ms Lloyd said she had been concerned for Mr Depp when he was in arguments with Ms Heard because “their arguments were a trigger for him emotionally”.

She added that the arguments would “cause him to be upset” and “add stress”.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard partly wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet – I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Meanwhile, during a pre-recorded deposition played in court, Johnny Depp’s doctor confirmed that the actor didn’t pay him for a period of time and that he was worried about Mr Depp’s drug and alcohol use.

Dr David Kipper works with wealthy patients who pay a regular fee to always be able to get access to a doctor.

During his deposition on February 22, 2021, which was played in court yesterday, Dr Kipper was asked if he recalled not being paid for three months.

“I recall not being paid. I don’t remember how long – it always turned back around,” he said, adding that he couldn’t be specific.

Dr Kipper confirmed that he was concerned for Mr Depp’s health in June 2018. When asked if he was worried that Mr Depp could be taking drugs or consuming alcohol that wasn’t part of the protocol, the doctor said “I was concerned that that could be potentially an issue”.

He added that he never saw Mr Depp abuse his former wife Amber Heard and that he never witnessed any evidence of abuse by Ms Heard.

Dr Kipper noted that he found that Mr Depp was suffering from bipolar disorder, ADHD, insomnia, substance abuse disorder, and depression.

The doctor was present when part of Mr Depp’s finger was cut off in Australia, saying that while he cleaned his wound, he didn’t accompany him to the hospital. He told others to look for the fingertip and that a chef found it in the kitchen.

Dr Kipper said Ms Heard was upset but that she didn’t seek medical attention from him or private nurse Debbie Lloyd, adding that he didn’t witness any injuries to Ms Heard.