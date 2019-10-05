Number of vape-related illnesses in US passes 1,000 mark

The number of vaping-related illnesses in the United States has topped 1,000, health officials have said.

Doctors say the illnesses, which first appeared in March, resemble an inhalation injury, while 18 deaths have also been recorded.

Symptoms have included severe shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain, with most who fell ill saying they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one US territory as of Tuesday afternoon.

More than a third of patients are aged under 21, but the deaths have been older adults who apparently had more difficulty recovering.

Some 275 cases have been added to the numbers each week, and about half of the newest batch were people hospitalised in the last two weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration is analysing products from 18 states, but neither that agency nor the CDC has pinpointed an electronic cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient as the root cause.

The probe has increasingly focused on THC vaping products. But until a cause is found, the CDC continues to advise Americans to refrain from using any vaping products.

Some doctors suggested patients' lungs are being clogged and inflamed by oils from vaping liquids, but a report published this week by the 'New England Journal of Medicine' pointed to the kind of chemical burns that might come from poisonous gases.

"There may be a lot of different nasty things in e-cigarette or vaping products, and they may cause different harms in the lung," Dr Anne Schuchat from the CDC said.

Irish Independent