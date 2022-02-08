No promotion for new film Death on the Nile due to rape claim against star Armie Hammer

EVERY Hollywood film needs a promotional campaign to boost its box-office potential.

Not so Death on the Nile, the Agatha Christie adaptation that features Armie Hammer in a starring role.

Hammer’s career collapsed after he was accused of raping a young woman and engaging in lurid sexual fantasies about cannibalism, claims that he denies.

He had already filmed his role as Simon Doyle in Death on the Nile, a character who is part of a love triangle. The film studio considered digitally removing him from scenes or reshooting them with a new actor.

However, both options were considered too difficult and costly, with the latter running into tens of millions of dollars. The actor has a significant role and any reshoot would have required the large ensemble cast to be recalled.

Instead, 20th Century Studios, a subsidiary of Disney, kept Hammer in the film but neither he nor other cast members have been sent out on the customary promotional tour ahead of the film’s release on Friday, with the studio wary of questions about the scandal.

Kenneth Branagh, the film’s director, gave no interviews about Death on the Nile.

Asked about Hammer while promoting his other 2022 film, Belfast, Branagh said that the allegations were “a personal and private matter” for the actor, adding: “Those very serious issues are being dealt with seriously.

“We have to be patient, and we have to listen and try to understand, and hope compassion and fairness wins out for all concerned.”

In January last year, several women accused the actor of emotional and physical abuse, and shared disturbing messages on social media which they claimed were generated by him.

In 2021, he was accused of raping a young woman in Hollywood in 2017. Police began an investigation.

Hammer’s lawyer called the allegation “outrageous”. The actor said the lurid claims about him were “vicious and spurious”. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

