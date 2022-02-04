No-jab Palin’s libel suit trial resumes week after positive Covid test

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin arrives at federal court in New York. Photo: AP/John Minchillo

Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times went to trial yesterday in a case over the former Alaska governor’s claims the paper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Palin, a one-time Republican vice presidential nominee, said as she arrived at the courthouse that she was looking for “justice for people who expect truth in the media”.

A lawyer for the paper, David Axelrod, told jurors the editorial was primarily about gun laws, not Palin.

Opening statements to the jury were initially scheduled for last week, but were postponed when Palin tested positive for Covid.

The trial is happening in Democrat-friendly New York City, but Palin attorney Shane Vogt asked jurors to put aside any opinions they might have about Palin’s politics.

“Give us a fair shot,” Vogt said. We’re not here trying to win your votes for Governor Palin or any of her policies.”

Palin is seeking unspecified damages.

Axelrod acknowledged the paper made a factual mistake in the editorial, but said it was not malicious.

Palin sued The Times in 2017, accusing it of damaging her career as a political commentator with an editorial about gun control published after Representative Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice session in Washington.

The Times wrote that, before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former Representative Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylised crosshairs.

In a correction two days later, The Times said it had “incorrectly stated a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting”.

The disputed wording had been added to the editorial by James Bennet, then the editorial page editor. At trial, the jury would have to decide whether he acted with “actual malice”, meaning he knew what he wrote was false.

Bennet has said he believed the editorial was accurate when it was published.

A judge put off the trial last week to give an unvaccinated Palin (57) time to get over any possible Covid symptoms.

She caused a stir by being seen eating out after her positive test results were made public. She has said she will not get the jabs.