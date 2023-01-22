| 9.8°C Dublin

Nine killed in mass shooting after Lunar New Year event near LA

The incident occurred in Monterey Park on Saturday evening

Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Expand

Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Andrew Dalton

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.

Police said the shooting occurred at a business premises in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that is about 10 miles from central LA.

