Nine children among 19 dead in apartment block inferno

A soot-covered firefighter emerges from the building after the blaze

At least 19 people were killed, including nine children, and dozens were injured when a fire from a broken heater spread smoke through a 19-floor building in New York City yesterday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is just over a week into the job, said the blaze had broken out about 11am in the brown-brick building in the Bronx that provided affordable housing units.

Officials said 32 people had been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, with about 60 people hurt in total.

“It’s a tragedy beyond measure,” Mr Adams wrote on Twitter. “Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short.”

Later, Mr Adams said “it appears as though this stemmed from a space heater”.

The fire itself started in an apartment that spanned the second and third floors of the building, and made it only to the hall.

But smoke still spread to every floor of the building, probably because the door to the apartment was left open, and victims suffered from significant smoke inhalation, the city’s fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a news briefing.

“Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said.

Mr Nigro said fire marshals had determined through physical evidence and accounts from residents that the fire started in a portable electric heater in the apartment’s bedroom.

The catastrophe is likely to stir questions on safety standards in low-income city housing. This was the second major deadly fire in a residential complex in the US this week after 12 people, including eight children, were killed early last Wednesday when flames swept through a public housing apartment building in Philadelphia.

US Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat whose district includes the New York building, said affordable housing developments such as the Bronx one posed safety risks to residents.

“When we allow our affordable housing developments to be plagued by decades of disinvestment, we are putting lives at risk,” he said.

About 200 firefighters helped put out the blaze, and some ran out of oxygen in their tanks but pushed through anyway to rescue people from the building, Mr Adams said.

Witnesses at the scene saw emergency responders performing CPR on at least eight people in front of the building. Firefighters with hose lines were working to push smoke out of the building, and one of them was seen breaking a window on an upper floor to release the fumes.



The building was constructed in 1972, officials said.

Affordable Housing Online, a website that shares information on public housing, reported the building has “a certain number of units” set aside for lower-income households.