Newsom defeats GOP bid to remove him as California governor

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in Sacramento after the polls closed in the recall election. Photo: REUTERS/Fred Greaves

California governor Gavin Newsom defeated a recall campaign against him, thanks to a large Democratic turnout and broad fears within the state over the surging coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Newsom rode the large turnout, which he and his proxies worked on ensuring for months in this very blue state. Even more important were public fears over the new wave of coronavirus cases.

He has been among the most aggressive governors in the nation in demanding vaccinations and mask-wearing, policies his Republican rivals opposed.

“We said yes to all those things we hold dear as Californians,” Mr Newsom said.

“We have so much more in common as a state and a nation than we give ourselves credit for.”

The Republican front-runner, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, conceded more than two hours after the polls closed, telling disappointed supporters: “Let’s be gracious in defeat.”

Hinting at another run, he said: “We may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war.”

Mr Newsom is expected to seek re-election next year.

The final results of the recall election may not be known for days, even though the ballot comprised only two questions.

The first was whether Mr Newsom, elected with nearly 62pc of the vote in 2018, should be removed from

office a year early.



With an estimated two-thirds of the vote counted, the “no” vote against recalling Mr Newsom was ahead by more than 28 percentage points.

Many of those votes were early mail-in ballots, which heavily favoured Democrats. The poll day voting has yet to be fully counted, but the state’s traditional voting pattern appeared to be holding true, with more conservative inland residents favouring Mr Newsom’s recall and voters on the more populated, liberal Pacific coast opposing it.

Mr Newsom’s projected victory will keep him in charge of a state that has become the liberal standard bearer on issues such as climate change and immigration policy.

Fear of Mr Elder seemed to spur on some Newsom voters.

Mr Elder could in theory have replaced Mr Newsom with far less public support than the governor secured in his effort to avoid the recall if a majority of voters said they wanted Mr Newsom out.

(© Washington Post)

© Washington Post