Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in New York in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges

The federal prisons employees tasked with guarding accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not search his jail cell as required and failed to check on him for hours before he killed himself in 2019, the US Justice Department’s internal watchdog said yesterday.