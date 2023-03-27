Police officers arrive at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, after reports of a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 27, 2023. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS.

A shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning, left three children dead and multiple victims before police "engaged" the shooter, leaving the suspect dead, local officials said.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, where the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that the suspect was dead but did not specify exactly what led to the death. It did not specify whether the suspect was male or female.