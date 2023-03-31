Nashville school shooting: Killer ‘was hunting pastor but killed his daughter instead’

Audrey Hale had been having private sessions with Pastor Chad Scruggs before she went on to shoot his daughter, Hallie (9)

Students from a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed at The Covenant School in Nashville. Photo: John Amis/AP Photo

The Nashville school shooter was reportedly hunting down the pastor she was receiving counselling from but instead killed his daughter when she could not find him.

Audrey Hale (28) had been having private sessions with Pastor Chad Scruggs before she embarked on a shooting spree at The Covenant School, according to former pastor Jim Bachmann.

Mr Scruggs’s nine-year-old daughter, Hallie, was shot dead along with two other children and three staff members during the attack.

Mr Bachmann told a TV show that Hale “appeared to be searching the school” for Mr Scruggs, lead pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, which is associated with The Covenant School.

He had been at a presbytery at the time of the attack when he received a phone call about an active shooter, according to a fellow church leader.

Mr Bachmann believed Hale, a former pupil at the private school, would have “left his daughter alone” had she been able to find the father of four.

Hale was born as a girl but had recently begun using male pronouns, leading police to speculate she may have been transgender.

Nashville’s police chief has said his officers are investigating if gender was a motive for the shooting, adding that Hale appeared to have a “resentment” towards her former school.

In 2020, the Presbyterian Church in America spoke of the “sinfulness” of transgender and homosexual desire and conduct. “I’m hearing he was providing counselling for her, and something didn’t sit right with her, and so she targeted his daughter and perhaps his two sons that attend another private school,” Mr Bachmann told the show Inside Edition.

John Drake, Nashville’s police chief, said Hale had been suffering from an “emotional disorder”. She has been described as having “high-functioning” autism and police confirmed she was under doctors’ care.