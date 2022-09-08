Nasa will try to go back to moon at end of September – but might not make it

NASA's new moon rocket sits on a launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Photo: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Nasa is targeting September 23 or 27 for the third launch attempt of the space agency’s Artemis I Moon mission, a pair of dates selected to avoid conflict with other Nasa missions and launches.

But those launch dates are tentative pending an important fuelling test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket scheduled for September 17, and a safety waiver from the US Space Force, which manages range safety at Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to Nasa associate administrator Jim Free.

Nasa first attempted to launch the SLS rocket on August 29, but scrubbed that launch attempt due to weather concerns, a faulty valve and problems bringing one of the rocket’s engines to the proper pre-flight temperature.

The second launch attempt on September 3 was cancelled after Nasa could not contain a leak in the interface between the liquid hydrogen fuel line and the rocket’s fuel tank.

Those issues that led to the scrubbing of the previous two launches have been addressed, according to Mr Free, including the replacement of a seal in the interface that led to the hydrogen leak on September 3.

But before Nasa can attempt another launch, he said, the space agency must test the seal in the interface by loading the rocket with liquid hydrogen fuel.



