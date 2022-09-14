Nasa reschedules Artemis Moon mission launch

Nasa has rescheduled its planned launch of the Artemis I mission giant Moon rocket for 27 September.

The American space agency said in a statement on Tuesday that it would conduct a demonstration test no earlier than 21 September to address hydrogen fuel leaks in the uncrewed Space Launch System rocket.

Nasa has updated its request for a launch opportunity to 27 September with a potential backup opportunity of 2 October under review.

Read More

If the tests prove successful, the agency is eyeing a 70-minute window on 27 September that opens at 11.37am ET to launch the Artemis I mission Space Launch System rocket.

Teams have reportedly completed repair work to the area of a hydrogen leak and assessed two seals that were replaced last week.

The space agency was forced to postpone its attempt to go back to the moon for a second time after detecting a hydrogen leak earlier this month.

Nasa had previously scrubbed its first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission on 29 August after detecting a series of problems with the rocket’s engines during fuelling operations.

Experts have warned that fuel leaks may cause the rocket to explode if not sealed shut.

The test demonstration on 21 September would allow Nasa to confirm the hydrogen leak has been repaired, evaluate updated propellant loading procedures and pre-pressurisation procedures for the rocket.

“During the demonstration, launch controllers will load supercold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen into the core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage of the SLS rocket,” the space agnecy noted.

Nasa officials also added they are reviewing a potential backup launch possibility on 2 October.

“The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical topics, including the additional value of having more time to prepare for the cryogenic demonstration test, and subsequently more time to prepare for the launch,” Nasa noted.

“The dates also allow managers to ensure teams have enough rest and to replenish supplies of cryogenic propellants,” it added.