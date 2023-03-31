‘My guard is tucked away’ – Conor McGregor reveals he has armed protection for his children attending school in US

‘My guard would have taken her down.’

Conor McGregor has called for armed protection at all schools in the US after six people including three children were killed in a shooting in Nashville this week.

Three nine-year-old kids were among the victims as well as the school principle, a teacher and custodian also losing their lives.

“My guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children’s lives,” Conor wrote on Twitter.

McGregor is currently Stateside with partner, Dee, and their children, Conor Jnr, Croia and Rian whilst he films the Ultimate Fighter in Las Vegas.

The disturbed individual who carried out the killings in Green Hills had warned a friend about their intentions.

Audrey Hale was a former student at the private Christian school in Tennessee, was taken down by police.

The 28-year-old sent Instagram messages describing not wanting to live anymore and said nobody knew what was about to happen.

Hale signed off as "Audrey (Aiden)."

Audrey Hale killed six.

Now the former two weight UFC champion wants to see bodyguards with firearms protecting schools. Conor described the warning system in place in the US, due to the ever-present threat of school shootings.

“Just got an 'Amber alert' to my phone while here in Orlando. A smart and quick set up that alerts everyone there is a child missing and with full description and detail also. Very smart.

“I would like to see armed protection at each school also. I have had my children at school here while stateside and have had my own armed guard present at the school. This was prior to the most recent school shooting also,” Conor said.

Joe Biden responded to the latest school shooting with a renewed call for gun-control legislation, but his wish to pass new reforms are faced with stern opposition.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence. It's ripping our communities apart. I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time to begin to make some more progress," the US President said.

Nashville mayor, John Cooper, said the US has a problem with the “cult of the gun.”

"The country needs to pick itself up and say no to an assault weapons lobby that again is making it too available and too convenient and too first of mind for people to go out and commit terrible acts," he said.