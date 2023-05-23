Mum with rare genetic disorder called ‘mutant’ for having two fingers and two toes teaches people how to cook like her

An entrepreneur with ectrodactyly, characterised by the absence of certain fingers and toes, who was bullied relentlessly in her youth, with her peers calling her a “monster, alien and mutant”, has said “limitations are opportunities to do something different and amazing” as she aims to challenge “disability beliefs” through cooking. Bryony Grealish, 44, a speaker and disability trainer from Syracuse, New York, was born with a “severe” form of ectrodactyly, a rare genetic disorder, and said she has “two fingers with limited dexterity” and “one toe on each foot”, meaning they “look like elf shoes”.