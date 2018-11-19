Multiple victims after gunman opens fire at US hospital

A suspected gunman is dead and four people are in a critical condition following a shooting at a Chicago hospital, police have said.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a police officer and at least one hospital employee are among those in hospital in critical condition following the Monday afternoon shooting at Mercy Hospital.

Mr Guglielmi said the gunman was killed, but it is unclear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

The department issued a statement earlier on Twitter saying there were "reports of multiple victims" after shots were fired near the hospital on the city's South Side.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a car park with their arms up.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.

