Monday 19 November 2018

Multiple victims after gunman opens fire at US hospital

Law enforcement officials work near Mercy Hospital in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. A shooting at the Chicago hospital has wounded multiple people, including a suspect and a police officer, authorities said. Shots were fired Monday, at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side, and officers were searching the facility. Police issued a statement on Twitter saying there were "reports of multiple victims." (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A suspected gunman is dead and four people are in a critical condition following a shooting at a Chicago hospital, police have said.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a police officer and at least one hospital employee are among those in hospital in critical condition following the Monday afternoon shooting at Mercy Hospital.

Mr Guglielmi said the gunman was killed, but it is unclear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

The department issued a statement earlier on Twitter saying there were "reports of multiple victims" after shots were fired near the hospital on the city's South Side.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a car park with their arms up.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan.

Online Editors

