‘Multiple people shot’ at high-school in Knoxville, US

The scene of the shootings in Knoxville, Tennessee. KPD

Multiple people including a police officer have been shot at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville in the US.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer,” police tweeted. “The investigation remains active at this time.”

A source said the shooter was no longer “active”.

The school has been locked down, according to the local school board.

Knox County Schools set up a reunification site for parents and children, in the baseball field behind the school.

