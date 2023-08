Booking photo of former president Donald Trump on Thursday after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A scowling Donald Trump posed for a mug shot on Thursday as he surrendered inside a jail in Atlanta on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, creating a historic and humbling visual underscoring the former president's escalating legal troubles.