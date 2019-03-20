US President Donald Trump’s son said Theresa May should “honour” her promise to take Britain out of the EU next Friday.

'Mrs May ignored advice from my father, leaving the British people in limbo' - Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr accused Mrs May of ignoring his father’s advice and claimed that “elites control London from Brussels” and “democracy in the UK is all but dead”.

Mr Trump Jr, who is the president's son but does not hold a political position, said that the "will of the people is likely to be ignored" because of "elite" politicians.

"Mrs May ignored advice from my father, and ultimately, a process that should have taken only a few short months has become a years-long stalemate, leaving the British people in limbo," Mr Trump Jr wrote in a column for the Daily Telegraph.

Donald Trump Jr (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

"Now, the clock has virtually run out and almost all is lost - exactly as the European elites were hoping.

"Some pro-Brexit politicians even suggest that Mrs May is trying to sabotage Brexit, by insisting that Parliament agree to a deal that essentially keeps Britain bound to the EU indefinitely.

"With the deadline fast approaching, it appears that democracy in the UK is all but dead."

Mr Trump Jr, who is executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, drew parallels between delays in delivering Brexit and the investigations into his father’s alleged links with Russia.

“In a way, you could say that Brexit and my father’s election are one and the same,” he wrote.

“The people of both the UK and the US voted to uproot the establishment for the sake of individual freedom and independence, only to see the establishment try to silence their voices and overturn their mandates.

“What we’re seeing now in Washington, London and Brussels is the desperate, last-gasp attempt by those previously in power to cling on to what was once theirs in the face of an overwhelming mandate for change.”

Last week, US President Donald Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar clashed on Brexit in Washington.

Mr Trump also used Mr Varadkar's visit to the White House to warn Ireland and the EU the US is "going to tariff a lot of their products coming in because the European Union treats us very, very unfairly".

Online Editors