Mother-of-two dies after being partially sucked out of plane window

A woman has died after a US passenger plane blew an engine at 32,000ft and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window, causing her to be partially sucked out of the window.

The incident sparked a desperate scramble by passengers to save the woman from getting pulled out of the plane by the sudden decompression, but she later died and seven others were injured.

The pilots of the Southwest Airlines plane, a twin-engined Boeing 737 flying from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, took it into a rapid descent and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia as passengers using oxygen masks said their prayers and braced for impact. The dead woman was identified as Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive and mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"I just remember holding my husband's hand, and we just prayed and prayed and prayed," said passenger Amanda Bourman, of New York. "And the thoughts that were going through my head of course were about my daughters, just wanting to see them again and give them a big hug so they wouldn't grow up without parents."

A family check in for their Southwest flight in Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Ms Bourman said she was asleep when she heard a loud noise and oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling. She said the plane was fairly quiet because everyone was wearing a mask, while some passengers were in tears and others shouted words of encouragement. Passenger Marty Martinez told CBS News about the incident.

NTSB sending a go-team to Philadelphia to investigate Southwest engine incident. Chairman Robert Sumwalt will hold a short briefing at Reagan National Airport Hanger 6 at 3 pm ET. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 17, 2018

He said it became clear something was wrong about 30 minutes into the flight. "All of a sudden, we heard an explosion," he said.

The engine on a Southwest Airlines plane is inspected as it sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Amanda Bourman via AP)

He said it appeared the plane's left engine exploded and broke a window on the aircraft.

Martinez said a female passenger, "an older woman", was injured as a result of the explosion.

Emergency personnel monitor the damaged engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport this morning after the airline crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, on a runway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

"There is blood everywhere," Martinez said from the plane. "I thought I was cataloging the last moments of my existence the whole way ... It was absolutely terrifying," he said.

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)

Read more: 'They say there's a hole and uh... someone went out' - Communications between Southwest pilot and air traffic control Martinez described how the aircraft descended for 10-15 minutes before making an emergency landing. He said he and some of the plane's other passengers thought they wouldn't land safely, and a lot of people were crying. "It felt like it was free-falling going down.

"Of course, everyone's freaking out. Everybody's crying. It was the scariest experience." He said they were told to brace for the emergency landing. "It was the most terrifying experience," he added.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) ­chairman Robert Sumwalt confirmed that one ­person was killed. Seven other people were treated for minor injuries, Philadelphia fire commissioner Adam Thiel said.

