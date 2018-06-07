An American woman who allowed a number of men to rape her young daughters in exchange for money has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mother who allowed men to rape her two daughters for cash jailed

Morgan Summerlin (25), from Georgia, pleaded guilty to bringing her daughters, aged five and six, to the homes of random men where they would be sexually abused.

She admitted first degree cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and enticing a child for indecent purposes. As she was led out of the courtroom on Monday, she waved and blew kisses to relatives, USA Today reports.

Her two children are now in the care of a family member. Summerlin's defense attorney said the defendant was herself sexually exploited and attacked as a child – hinting at a continuing cycle of abuse.

The young children told police that their mother took them to visit men who would then rape and molest them. Two men - one who is 78 years old - was convicted of rape and child molestation.

The grandmother of the victims was also arrested in the case. She pleaded guilty to cruelty to children in the second degree for knowing they were being sexually abused and not protecting them.

