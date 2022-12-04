| 5.8°C Dublin

Mother of murdered Athena Strand (7) says her ‘princess’ was taken by a ‘cruel monster’

Athena Strand, 7, disappeared from her home in Paradise, Texas, on Wednesday Photo: Facebook / Maitlyn Gandy Expand

Bevan Hurley

The heartbroken mother of Texas schoolgirl Athena Strand has described the suspect who allegedly confessed to her murder as a “sick, cruel monster”.

Athena, 7, disappeared from her home in Paradise, Texas, on Wednesday after having a disagreement with her stepmother.

