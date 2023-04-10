| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Mother of boy (6) who shot his teacher charged with child neglect

Police respond to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, in Newport News, Virginia. Photo: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP Expand

Close

Police respond to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, in Newport News, Virginia. Photo: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Police respond to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, in Newport News, Virginia. Photo: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Police respond to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, in Newport News, Virginia. Photo: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Ben Finley and Denise Lavoie

A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home.

A grand jury sitting in Newport News charged the boy's 25-year-old mother with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm, Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said in a news release.

Most Watched

Privacy