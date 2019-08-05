Mother (25) shot dead as she threw herself on her baby son to shield him from gunman

A 25-year-old mother who was gunned down as she shielded her baby was among the victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday.

A 25-year-old mother who was gunned down as she shielded her baby was among the victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday.

Jordan Anchondo had been shopping at Walmart for back-to-school supplies when a gunman opened fire in the supermarket, killing 20 people and injuring dozens of others.

Her sister, Leta Jamrowski (19), told US media that Ms Anchondo appeared to have thrown herself on top of her baby son, who survived the massacre but broke several bones.

"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

Ms Jamrowski spent the night desperately awaiting word of the fate of Andre Anchondo, her brother-in-law, who is feared to have also died.

"They said that if he were alive, more than likely he would have gotten in contact by now," she said.

Mexican consular officials were monitoring the number of wounded and missing people. According to reports, some victims' families have not come forward due to mistrust of the authorities over the US immigration system.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in west Texas and sits across the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in the state of Chihuahua.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, said three Mexicans were killed in the shooting, and sent his condolences "to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican".

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexican foreign relations secretary, said six Mexicans were also wounded, including 45-year-old Mario de Alba Montes, 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal.

Mr Ebrard says the man and woman are from Chihuahua. The other three wounded Mexicans, whose names weren't given, were two men and a woman from Torreon, in Coahuila state, and Ciudad Juarez.

Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate and an El Paso native, held a news conference outside the hospital, recounting his visits to wounded victims, including a woman who had a bullet pass through her lungs.

"I told them that I am so amazed at how strong they are," the former US congressman said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

