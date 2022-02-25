Most Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors, US health authority says

Most Americans will no longer have to wear masks indoors. Picture: Stock image

Most Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Covid-19 guidelines amid falling infections and hospitalisations across the US.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the changes in a press conference on Friday afternoon, as she said the US is shifting its focus toward protecting people most at risk and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“We are in a stronger place today as a nation to protect communities from Covid-19,” she said.

“We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when risks are low,” she said, adding that measures can then be dialled up if or when the situation worsens.

The changes come as the federal agency overhauled the metrics it uses to determine whether areas are at a high risk of the virus - and therefore whether restrictions need to be in place in those areas.

Under the new plans, a need for restrictions will be based on three factors: new hospitalisations, hospital capacity for Covid-19 patients and new cases.

Under the old guidelines, the number of cases was used to determine the need for restrictions.

As a result, around 95 per cent of all US counties still fell under the threshold of being required to wear masks indoors.

