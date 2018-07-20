The Trump administration says it has reunited 364 children aged five and older with their families after they were separated at the border.

The Trump administration says it has reunited 364 children aged five and older with their families after they were separated at the border.

More than 300 children aged five and older separated from families at US border are reunited

The figure still leaves hundreds to go before a court-imposed deadline a week away.

Jennifer Chevarria, from Nicaragua, opens her arms for son, Jayden, two, in McAllen, Texas.(David J. Phillip/AP)

The Justice Department reaffirmed in a court filing that it has identified 2,551 children who may be covered by US District Judge Dana Sabraw's order.

More than 900 are either "not eligible or not yet known to the eligible", the vast majority of them undergoing evaluation to verify parentage and ensure the children are safe.

American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Lee Gelernt said he was concerned about the high number of children who have not been cleared for reunification.

The administration and ACLU are due back in court on Friday for the fifth time in two weeks as the judge holds to a July 26 deadline for all children to be reunified.

He set an earlier deadline of July 10 for dozens of children aged under five.

The government has identified eight US Immigration and Customs Enforcement locations to reunify children aged five and older, and people have been getting released throughout the south west this week.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service are taking the lead on helping families that have been released into the US.

The faith-based groups provide food, clothing, legal aid and often money for a bus or a plane ticket, usually for children to join relatives across the country.

Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, has served dozens of families. The shelter's director, Ruben Garcia, said "the actual reunification process is a logistical nightmare".

On Monday, the judge put a temporary hold on deporting parents while the government prepared a response to ACLU's request for parents to have at least a week to decide whether to pursue asylum in the US after they are reunited with their children.

Read more here:

Trump now faces court deadline over reuniting migrant families

Republican immigration bill suffers resounding defeat in US congress

US congress must address immigration after judge’s order – justice chiefs

States sue Trump administration in bid to reunite immigrant families

Press Association