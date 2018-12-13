More than 20 schools placed on 'lockdown' after suspicious threat made against Columbine High School

A total of 24 schools have been placed on lockdown status after a suspicious threat made against Columbine High School.

Officials in Jefferson County, Colorado, placed the schools on lockout status due to an investigation of a suspicious person who made a threat against the high school.

Police told local media that someone called in the threat at 9:20 a.m.

"We received a phone call with a threat of multiple explosive devices inside the school here. The person claimed to be hiding outside with a gun.

UPDATE: Attention parents: DO NOT come to Columbine HS right now to pick up students. They will not be released until 2:45pm. They are on lock out at the school (meaning no one can come or go) The kids & staff are SAFE pic.twitter.com/IgeuupoJFm — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 13, 2018 https://t.co/AmQUbYLhR5 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 13, 2018

"The perimeter was searched and secured. No one was found," Mike Taplin, spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff's office have asked parents not to come to the scene.

"Attention parents: DO NOT come to Columbine HS right now to pick up students," they tweeted.

"They will not be released until 2:45pm. They are on lock out at the school (meaning no one can come or go) The kids & staff are SAFE."

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

Columbine High School hit global headlines in 1999 after two students killed thirteen people and wounded more than 20 others before turning their guns on themselves.

The high school massacre occurred on April 20, 1999 and was the deadliest school shooting ever in the U.S at the time.

