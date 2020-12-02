Molly Martens banned from seeing visitors after breaking prison rules for the fifth time

Molly Martens being led from court after being found guilty of the murder of Jason Corbett. Photo: Donnie Roberts

Killer Molly Martens has been banned from receiving visitors for 30 days after she broke prison rules in the US for the fifth time in just three years.

Martens (37) is serving a 20-25 year prison sentence for killing her Irish husband, Jason Corbett (39), in 2015.

The former nanny was cited for disobeying the order of a prison officer in the North Carolina Correction Institution for Women outside Raleigh.

It has now emerged that Ms Martens was discovered by a prison officer in a restricted area of the jail.

She was in close contact with another female inmate and disobeyed a direct order from the officer to immediately remove herself from the area.

After twice refusing to obey the prison officer’sorder, she finally complied when more officers were directed to the area.

Prison authorities cited her for the breach on November 11 – just four months after she was caught with contraband in the same prison.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed it is Martens’ fifth breach of prison rules since she began her sentence in August 2017.

She was convicted, along with her former FBI agent father, Tom Martens (69), of beating Mr Corbett to death while he slept at their home outside Winston Salem in North Carolina on August 2, 2015.

Both received 20-25 year jail terms for the second degree murder of the Limerick father of two.

The duo are appealing their convictions and the North Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on their legal challenge in January.

Martens’ previous infractions involved disobeying an order from prison staff and possession of contraband on February 5, 2018, and unauthorised leave from a specified prison area on November 21, 2017.

She had previously been warned her sentence could be lengthened because of such repeated rules breaches.

Over recent times she has been participating in a special prison work programme in which selected inmates offer tourism advice via a special call centre to tourists visiting North Carolina.

After her fifth rules breach, Martens lost her prison visitation rights for 30 days – along with several other inmate

privileges.

Both father and daughter were convicted of battering Limerick-born businessman Mr Corbett to death with a metal baseball bat and a brick as he slept in his home.

Martens, who married the Irish widower in 2011, suffered from a lengthy history of mental health problems.

The father and daughter have both insisted they acted entirely in self-defence that night – despite the fact neither had suffered any injuries.

In contrast, Mr Corbett’s skull was so badly crushed that a pathologist subsequently could not accurately count the number of blows inflicted.

The trial heard evidence that an attempt had been made to drug Mr Corbett, that he was attacked while asleep in bed and that he was beaten even after he was dead.

The Martens then delayed ringing for paramedics, just to ensure Mr Corbett was dead when they arrived.

Mr Corbett’s wife, Margaret, tragically died of an asthma attack in Ireland when his two children were both aged under two years.

He then met Martens when she travelled to Ireland from her native Tennessee to work as a nanny for his children.

