MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in the US after he allegedly 'stomped' on fan's phone

CONOR McGregor has been arrested in the US after he allegedly "slapped" a phone out of a fan's hand and "stomped on it".

The Dublin MMA fighter was arrested at 6pm Miami time and has already been charged by Miami police and is currently being detained at the Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Centre in the city.

Police say he was charged with 'Strong-Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief' after the fan attempted to take a photo of him.

McGregor is alleged to have walked away with the phone in the aftermath of the incident.

According to the police report, seen by Independent.ie, stated that the incident occurred while McGregor and the complainant had been exiting the Fontainebleau Hotel.

"The victim and the defendant were exiting the Fontainebleau Hotel and the victim attempted to take a picture of the defendant with his cellphone," the report read.

"The defendant allegedly slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor.

"The defendant then allegedly stomped on the victim's phone several times, damaging it.

"The defendant then picked up the victim's phone and walked away with it, depriving him of it."

The complainant had stated in the police report that the phone was worth $1,000.

McGregor and family members have been in Miami for several days, celebrating his mother Margaret’s 60th birthday.

The UFC star has posted a stream of photographs on Instagram showing the family partying at the $1,000-a-night Versace Mansion.

One series of pictures showed the fighter wrestling an alligator, and managing to grab the animal’s tail.

In another picture showing the family sitting down to dine in colourful suits, he waxed lyrical about his mother’s love of Italian silk.

“Thank you for gifting me this life mother! I love you with all my soul,” he wrote.

His father Tony, sister Erin and long-time partner Dee Devlin are among those on the trip.

Online Editors