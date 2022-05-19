Mixed results for Trump nominees as he bids for role as Republican party kingmaker

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party’s nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the US Senate in North Carolina in the biggest test yet of the former president’s influence in his party ahead of November’s mid-term elections.

But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in North Carolina, lost his bid for a second term after a string of self-inflicted scandals, while Mr Trump’s pick for Idaho governor, Janice McGeachin, failed in her bid to oust incumbent Republican Brad Little.

The biggest election night of the year so far delivered mixed results for Mr Trump and his far-right movement, although votes were still being counted in the high-profile Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania, in which Trump-backed TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz was locked in a tight race with former hedge fund executive David McCormick.

Although Mr Trump lost the White House to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020, his lasting influence over his party has been a central theme of this election as Republicans battle to oust Democrats from control of the US Congress.

Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano, who marched on the US Capitol on January 6 last year, will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in a governor’s race that could have major implications for abortion rights.

Some Republican insiders feared Mr Mastriano’s primary victory would prove Pyrrhic if he turns off moderate voters in the November 8 election.

Mr Trump has endorsed 150 candidates as he tries to solidify his status as his party’s kingmaker, although his picks have not always prevailed.

In Pennsylvania’s marquee US Senate race, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman – a tattooed liberal whose fondness for hoodies and shorts has given him everyman appeal – won the Democratic nomination despite suffering a stroke last week.

Mr Fetterman, a progressive, defeated moderate US Representative Conor Lamb just hours after having had a pacemaker implanted. He has said doctors expect a full recovery.

In a statement, Mr Biden praised Mr Fetterman while warning that whoever prevails in the Republican contest “will be too dangerous, too craven, and too extreme” for the state.

Mr Fetterman’s Republican opponent last night remained to be decided. With more than 90pc of the expected vote reported, Dr Oz was ahead of Mr McCormick by about 2,700 ballots out of nearly 1.3 million counted, according to Edison Research. Under state law, any margin of 0.5pc or less triggers an automatic recount.

In North Carolina, a Trump- endorsed candidate, US Representative Ted Budd, won the state’s Republican US Senate nomination. He will face Democratic former state chief justice Cheri Beasley, who is seeking to become the state’s first black senator.

The Pennsylvania and North Carolina Senate races are two of the most important mid-term contests, as Democrats fight to retain their slim majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. Both seats are held by retiring Republicans.

Republicans are well positioned to regain control of the House, which could enable them to stonewall Mr Biden’s legislative agenda. Democrats have a better chance of keeping control of the Senate, currently split 50-50 between the parties, with Vice-President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote .