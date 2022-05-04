Missouri man executed after death sentence overturned three times since 1996 crime

A Missouri man has been executed more than 25 years since he murdered two innocent victims.

Carman Deck, 56, was executed by lethal injection on Tuesday for the murder of James and Zelma Long in 1996.

Deck is now the fifth person to be executed in the US this year having had his sentence reversed three times previously.

In a statement prior to his death, Deck said: “My hope is that one day the world will find peace and that we all will learn to be kind and loving to one another.

“We all are a part of this journey through life, connected in every way. Please give love, show love, be love!”

In July 1996, Deck and his sister stopped at the home of the Long’s, whom he knew. Once inside he pulled out a gun before taking money and jewellery from the pair.

Deck then ordered the couple to lie on their stomachs on their bed before shooting them both.

He had been sentenced to death in 1998 but had his case dismissed due to errors made by his lawyer.

The Supreme Court threw out his second sentence in 2005 citing the prejudice caused by Deck being shackled in front of the sentencing jury.

Deck was again sentenced to death in 2008 but a federal judge overturned the ruling agreeing that there had not been enough evidence to warrant a death sentence.

In October 2020, a three-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals restored the death penalty, ruling that Deck should have raised his concern first in state court, not federal court.

Four other people have been executed this year: Donald Anthony Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle in Oklahoma, Matthew Reeves in Alabama and Carl Wayne Buntion last month in Texas.

Eleven were sentenced to death in 2020, the fewest since 1988 when 98 people were killed.

