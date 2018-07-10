A five-month-old baby has been found alive after being buried in a pile of sticks and debris in a Montana woods for nine hours, police said.

A five-month-old baby has been found alive after being buried in a pile of sticks and debris in a Montana woods for nine hours, police said.

'Miracle' baby survives after being buried for nine hours in US forest

The boy, who has not been named, suffered only minor scrapes and bruises despite being found face down in the forest, wearing wet and soiled clothes in cold temperatures.

The infant was found after an extensive search after a man told them about his situation. “This is what we call a miracle,” the Missoula County Sheriff’s office said in a statement. “For the officers who were present for this event, it’s especially hard knowing what this small baby endured in the last 24 hours.”

Federal, state and local officials combed the forest outside Lolo Hot Springs for six hours before a deputy heard a baby’s cry around the early hours of Sunday morning.

“He suffered some minor scrapes and bruising but overall is in good health,” sheriff spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said in a separate statement.

The baby was taken to hospital and custody of the child has been referred to the state’s Division of Child and Family Services. Spokesman Chuck Council declined to answer any questions about where the child will be placed or how the baby will be cared for, citing medical privacy.

Deputies were called about a man threatening people in the Lolo National Forest. Deputies apprehended Francis Crowley at the scene who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods.

Mr Crowley’s relationship to the baby is unclear.

The 32-year-old was being held on $50,000 bail on a charge of criminal endangerment. Additional charges will follow, the sheriff’s office added.

Independent News Service