Miracle as boy impaled through head with skewer survives

A 10-year-old American boy is recovering after he was attacked by insects and tumbled from a tree, landing on a meat skewer that penetrated his skull from his face to the back of his head.

But miraculously, that's where Xavier Cunningham's bad luck ended. The skewer missed Xavier's eye, brain, spinal cord and major blood vessels, 'The Kansas City Star' reported.

Xavier's harrowing experience began on Saturday when yellow jacket wasps attacked him in a tree house at his home in Harrisonville, near Kansas City. He fell to the ground and started to scream.

His mother, Gabrielle Miller, ran to help him. His skull was pierced from front to back with half a foot of skewer still sticking out of his face.

Ms Miller tried to reassure her son, who told her "I'm dying, mom" as they rushed to the hospital. He was later transferred to the University of Kansas Hospital, where endovascular neurosurgery director Koji Ebersole evaluated the wound.

"You couldn't draw it up any better," he said. "It was one in a million for it to pass five or six inches through the front of the face to the back and not have hit these things."

There was no active bleeding, allowing for a removal surgery on Sunday which was complicated by the fact the skewer wasn't round; it was square, with sharp edges, and twisting it could cause severe injury.

Doctors think Xavier will recover completely.

