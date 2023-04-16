Mike Pompeo will not back Donald Trump and quits 2024 presidential race

Mike Pompeo was one of Mr Trump’s most vocal defenders in office. Photo: Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters

Mike Pompeo, the former US secretary of state, has declined to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential bid as he opted out of his own ambitions for the 2024 race.

Mr Pompeo, one of Mr Trump’s most vocal defenders in office, had suggested for months that he would challenge his former boss for the Republican nomination. However, he failed to make a dent in polls of GOP primary voters, with a core base remaining loyal to Mr Trump.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, is the only prospective candidate apart from the former president to reach double digits in most polls.

Officially ending his own bid, Mr Pompeo said: “The time is not right for me and my family.”

He claimed Mr Trump was not a factor, but issued a thinly veiled criticism of him, saying: “I think Americans are thirsting for people making arguments, not just tweets. I think they’re looking for someone who can clearly articulate their vision.

“I don’t know if that will end up being president Trump the American people choose or if that’s who our party will choose to be its nominee. But I’m hopeful it will be those debates about real arguments, things that really matter.”

Mr Pompeo had fuelled speculation of a 2024 bid, travelling to the early primary states and doing a publicity tour for his recent memoir, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.

Asked about who he would endorse in the 2024 primary, Mr Pompeo, (59), said he was waiting to “figure out who that right person is”, but did not rule out supporting a rival to Mr Trump. He added that he had not ruled out a future bid.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, claimed yesterday he had only strengthened his hold over his party.

Republicans, the former president said, were “very happy with my polls”. “Way up on all Republicans, and Biden.”

The 76-year-old has rallied Republicans as he faces criminal charges in New York over hush-money payments, and other pending investigations elsewhere, portraying himself as a victim of a Democratic conspiracy.

​A Florida Rabbi is launching the first challenge to Ron DeSantis’s abortion ban, claiming it “criminalises” Judaism. Mr DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy into law on Thursday, constituting a near-total ban since it is before many women know they are pregnant. It gives the Republican governor a key political victory among his party’s primary voters ahead of an expected 2024 presidential bid.

But it has been fiercely opposed by the White House and abortion-rights groups, who described it as extreme.

Rabbi Barry Silver, of Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor, a synagogue in southern Florida, argued that the Torah teaches that any woman suffering emotional or physical harm from a pregnancy is “not just entitled, but required by Jewish law to abort that foetus”.

“So this law criminalises Jewish law, and also the law of almost all the different religions that are different than fundamentalist Christianity,” he said.

Rabbi Silver says he plans to launch the first legal challenge to the six-week ban, arguing it infringes on religious freedom laws.

The six-week ban will take effect if the state’s current 15-week ban is upheld in an ongoing legal challenge before the state Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives.

Its impact would be felt throughout the south-eastern US, where draconian bans were enacted in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of nationwide abortion protections last year.

The legislation contains exceptions, including to save the woman’s life. Abortions involving rape or incest would be allowed until 15 weeks, with documentation such as a police report.

Abortion bans are popular among religious conservatives who are part of the GOP voting base, but polling suggests the majority of Americans oppose severe restrictions on the procedure.

Mr DeSantis, who has framed himself as a national leader on culture war issues, has been uncharacteristically tepid on the six-week ban, signing it with little fanfare close to midnight.