Mike Pence dismisses relevance of Donald Trump sex assault verdict, says ‘he never witnessed inappropriate behaviour from former US president

E Jean Carroll said the verdict this week was a victory for women. Photo: AP Photo/John Minchillo© AP

Rozina SaburTelegraph.co.uk

In the wake of Donald Trump’s sexual assault verdict, Mike Pence has said he “never heard or witnessed” inappropriate behaviour from the former US president.