Mike Pence begins Irish visit facing criticism for staying at Trump's Clare hotel - even though all his meetings are 300km away in Dublin

US Vice-President Mike Pence has begun his official visit with a call to Aras an Uachtarain.

He and his wife Karen met with President Michael D Higgins and they both signed the visitors book.

Mr Pence wrote: “In memory of a great Irishman Richard Michael Cawley and on behalf of the United States of America. We are delighted to be back in Ireland!”

He and the President had a brief meeting in the State Drawing Room.

An aide said they were expected to discuss the long-standing relationship between Ireland and the US and the story of migration, with President Higgins thanking the US for its support for the Northern Ireland Peace Process.

He was also expected to stress the importance of multi-lateral cooperation to address the challenges of climate change.

Brexit was also on the agenda.

LGBT issues were also expected to be discussed in the context of equality and human rights, a spokesperson said.

Mr Pence was accompanied to the Aras by his mother, Nancy Pence-Fritsch and his sister Ann Poynter.

The US ambassador to Ireland Edward Crawford was joined by the Irish Ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall.

President Pence was also accompanied by a large number of White House Press.

However, Pence has been criticised for staying at President Donald Trump's Doonbeg resort in Co Clare - despite the fact that all his meeting are 300km away in Dublin.

Pence flew to Dublin on Tuesday after spending the night at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg. The hotel also hosted the Trump family during a short trip to Ireland by the president in June.

Asked if Trump had suggested Pence stay at the property, the vice president's chief of staff, Marc Short, told journalists, "I think that it was a suggestion."

"It’s like when we went through the trip it’s like, 'Well, he’s going to Doonbeg because that is where his family is from, it’s like 'Oh, you should stay at my place'," Short said. "It wasn’t like a 'you must'. It wasn’t like a 'you have to'."

However, Democratic Party politicians aren't impressed. California Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu on Twitter accused Pence of "funneling taxpayer money" to Trump by staying at the hotel. "You took an oath to the Constitution, not to @realDonaldTrump," Lieu said.

The Democratic National Committee also chimed in, saying in a post on its DNC War Room Twitter feed that Pence's choice of hotel meant "your tax dollars: making the Trump family richer."

Short said the original plan had been to hold meetings in Dublin and go to Doonbeg afterwards. A last-minute schedule change meant Pence would need to visit Dublin after over-nighting in Ireland, and no hotel in Dublin had been properly vetted.

Pence's stay was paid for by the US taxpayer, but the vice-president personally paid for his sister and mother, who travelled with him, Short said. Pence's great-grandmother was from Doonbeg.

Trump has retained ownership of his hotels, golf courses and other businesses, but he gave control of the businesses to his sons shortly before he took office in January 2017.

Former government ethics officials and watchdog groups say Trump has failed to put safeguards in place to ensure that he does not directly profit from his actions as president.

