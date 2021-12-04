The parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley each pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on a virtual court appearance on Saturday morning

The mother of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley wept as she and her husband pleaded not guilty at their arraignment, hours after they were arrested following a huge overnight manhunt.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were arraigned on Saturday morning with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Tuesday’s mass shooting, where their 15-year-old son allegedly shot dead four students and wounded seven other people at Oxford High School.

They both pleaded not guilty to all the charges via videolink from Oakland County Jail - the same jail where their son has been held since his arrest on multiple counts of murder and terrorism.

Ms Crumbley sobbed and covered her face with her hand as she said she understood the charges and entered her plea.

Their arraignment came hours after the parents were found hiding out in a warehouse where they are thought to have been attempting to flee to Canada to escape prosecution.

The Crumbleys appeared to go on the run on Friday allegedly withdrawing $4,000 of cash from an ATM and switching off their mobile phones so that they couldn’t be located hours after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced her decision to bring charges against them.

Prosecutor McDonald said in a Friday press conference that the parents’ failure to prevent Tuesday’s massacre was “criminal” and that it was “my intention to hold them accountable”.

They were scheduled to appear for their arraignment at 4pm on Friday afternoon but failed to show up, sparking a manhunt involving the US Marshals Service and with officials offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Detroit Police Chief James White announced in a press briefing early Saturday morning that the Crumbleys had been taken into custody at a commercial building in Detroit after authorities received a tip-off.

The “distressed” couple were taken into custody unarmed and “without incident”, he said, adding that the fugitives “appeared to be hiding in the building” and that the situation “isn’t indicative of turning themselves in, hiding in a warehouse”.

He said he believed it was “very likely” the Crumbleys were trying to escape to Canada.

The couple were helped into the building by someone else, he said, adding that this could result in charges for that individual.

At their arraignment, bond was set at $500,000 each as prosecutors argued their apparent attempt to flee proved them to be a flight risk.

If they post bond, they are ordered to turn over all weapons to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and must wear a monitoring device.

Attorneys for the Crumbleys had argued against the bond, claiming the couple was “absolutely going to turn themselves in”, saying it was “just a matter of logistics”.

Mariell Lehman told the court her clients were “absolutely taking this case seriously” and are “devastated” by the massacre that unfolded this week.

"There’s no risk that they’re going to flee prosecution. They were never fleeing prosecution," she said.

Instead, the attorneys accused the prosecutor’s office of “making a media spectacle” of the case, claiming they had contacted the prosecutor on Thursday night about arranging the couple’s surrender but that their messages had gone unanswered.

They also disputed the allegation that the firearm used in the shooting was freely available to Ethan, saying the “gun was locked” away from the teenager and that it is “absolutely not true” that he had access to it.

The decision to charge the parents of the suspected mass shooter is somewhat unprecedented.

The involuntary manslaughter charge is the strongest allowed under the law, which states that the parents of a child who violates firearm-related statutes on school property or in a school vehicle can be held criminally liable if the parent knew the child’s intentions or furthered their actions.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys bought the gun for their son as a Christmas present and were aware of warning signs ahead of Tuesday’s violence, but did not remove him from the school.

Mr Crumbley bought the gun - a Sig Sauer 9mm model SP 2022 - allegedly used in the shooting four days earlier on Black Friday, according to authorities.

Ethan, who was reportedly with his father at the time of the purchase, then boasted about “my new beauty” on his now removed Instagram account, prosecutors said.

His mother also allegedly posted about having a “Mom and son day testing out his new Xmas present” at a shooting range along with a photo of the gun.

The Crumbleys were then alerted to concerning behaviour by their son at his high school in the days that followed.

On Monday, the day before the shooting, a teacher found the teenager searching for ammunition on his phone, prosecutors said.

Attempts to alert Ms Crumbley were ignored, however the mother appeared to text her son about the incident.

“LOL I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught,” she messaged Ethan, according to prosecutors.

On the morning of the shooting, officials said another teacher found on a drawing on the teenager’s desk of a handgun, a bullet and a person being shot.

“The thoughts won’t stop, help me” and “blood everywhere” were scrawled on the note.

The Crumbleys were called to the school and a meeting was held with them, their son and school officials.

The parents fought to have him return to class, prosecutors said, and were told to get Ethan counselling within 48 hours.

Hours later, the 15-year-old is accused of exiting a bathroom in the school and opening fire on his fellow students.