A key adviser to Barack Obama has castigated the Democrats US presidency contenders for their “timidity” and failure to impress.

'Michelle Obama won't run for US president but I'd love to see her kick Trump's ass' - Obama adviser

Cody Keenan, who still works with the former US President, has also ruled out Michelle Obama running for the presidency.

"She could (run) but there’s no safer bet but that she won’t run," he said.

"I would love to see her kick Trump’s ass."

Former US president Barack Obama with his speechwriter Cody Keenan.

Speaking in Dublin City University, Mr Keenan said US President Donald Trump remains the favourite to win next year’s election.

Mr Keenan was the chief speechwriter for President Obama in the White House and is currently working with him on a book.

He was highly critical of the Democratic election contenders.

"I see mostly timidity. No one has knocked me out or impressed me," he said.

And he singled out US Senator Kamala Harris for not setting out her policies.

"As much as I like Kamala Harris, I don’t know why she is running for election," he said.

But the Obama adviser accepted former Vice President Joe Biden will continue to have the Ukraine controversy thrown at him by Republicans, even though he has done the right thing.

"Even if nothing is there, it won’t matter," he said.

Mr Keenan described Mr Trump as the "worst President in history".

"Trump has committed impeachable offenses, which is why he is being impeached," he said.

Mr Keenan said Mr Trump has a personal issue with Mr Obama and his policies.

He traced the clash back to a White House Correspondents Dinner where Mr Obama mocked Mr Trump.

"We humiliated him at a comedy dinner," he said.

