Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former US first lady Michelle Obama poses next to her official White House portrait in the White House. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.

Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.

She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “Once our time is up, we move on.”

After the unveiling of the portraits of herself and former president Barack Obama at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Ms Obama spoke about her personal experience in the White House and reflected on returning to the executive mansion, having not set foot in the building since departing in January 2017 at the start of the Trump presidency.

“Believe it or not, it is still a bit odd for me to stand in this historic space. See this big beautiful painting staring back at me…I never could have imagined that any of this will be part of my story,” the former first lady said.

“But even if it’s all still a bit awkward for me, I do recognise why moments like these are important. Why all of this is absolutely necessary. Traditions like this matter. Not just for those of us who hold these positions but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy,” she continued.

“You see the people, they make their voices heard with their vote, we hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Those of us lucky enough to serve, work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here. And once our time is up, we move on.”

Bringing her comments back to the portraits, Ms Obama said after that all that remains in “this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits that connect our history to the present day”.

She went on to say that for her the significance of the portrait was also about what could happen “because a girl like me, she was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kenny Kennedy and Dolly Madison. She was never supposed to live in this house and she definitely wasn’t supposed to serve as first lady”.

Ms Obama then posed the question as to who determines who is “supposed” to be there, noting that too often people feel they have to be a certain way in order to matter.

Referring to her husband once more, she said: “But what we’re looking at today, a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and a stay-at-home mom. What we are seeing is a reminder that there’s a place for everyone in this country. Because as Barack said the two of us can end up on the walls of the most famous address in the world.”

As she concluded her remarks she said that for her the day was not about her or her husband or the paintings, but rather: “It’s about telling that fuller story, a story that includes every single American and every single corner of the country so that our kids and grandkids can see something more for themselves.”

“And as much as some folks might want us to believe that that story has lost some of its shine. That division and discrimination and everything else might have dimmed its light. I still know, deep in my heart, that what we share…is so much bigger than what we don’t.”

Mr Trump still refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election, riled up his supporters before the storming of the US Capitol, and did not attend the inauguration of President Biden.