Monday 18 March 2019

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris angrily denies suicide attempt over 'Leaving Neverland' documentary

 

Troubled: Paris Jackson. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Alex Green

Paris Jackson has rubbished claims she tried to kill herself in the wake of a scandal prompted by the controversial Michael Jackson documentary 'Leaving Neverland'.

Ms Jackson, the late pop star's daughter, posted a denial to Twitter in response to claims made by the US entertainment website TMZ.

"F*** you you f****** liars," she wrote.

The troubled 20-year-old followed the post with another containing a series of question marks.

A source close to Ms Jackson said she'd had an incident that required medical treatment and she was resting at home, denying reports of a suicide attempt. A story on the TMZ website linked Ms Jackson's hospitalisation to the release of the documentary.

