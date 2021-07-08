Miami rescue crews find 10 more bodies in rubble of collapsed condo  

Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished. Photo: AP

The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day yesterday , with the death toll at 46 .

Miami-Dade assistant fire chief Raide Jadallah told family members yesterday that workers had pulled 10 more bodies and additional human remains from the rubble.

Crews “did some significant removal of the pile,” he said.

“They were able to get down to various areas to inspect.”

Workers on Tuesday dug through pulverized concrete where the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside once stood.

The up-close look at the search, in a video released Tuesday by the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department, came as eight more deaths were announced – the most for a single day since the search began.

It also came as rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa disrupted the effort, though the storm was on track to make landfall far across the state.

Searchers have found no new signs of survivors, and although authorities said their mission was still geared toward finding people alive, they sounded increasingly sombre.

“Right now, we’re in search and rescue mode,” the county’s police director, Freddy Ramirez, said on Tuesday.

“Our primary goal right now is to bring closure to the families.”

No-one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep.

Searchers were still looking for any open spaces within the mounds of rubble where additional survivors might be found, said the county’s fire chief, Alan Cominsky.

“Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive,” he said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the families of the missing were preparing for news of “tragic loss.”

She said President Joe Biden, who visited the area last week, called Tuesday to offer his continued support.

“I think everybody will be ready when it’s time to move to the next phase,” she said.

Severe weather from Elsa hindered search efforts to a degree. Lightning forced rescuers to pause their work for two hours early Tuesday, assistant fire chief Raide Jadallah said. Winds of 32km/h, with stronger gusts, hampered efforts to move heavy debris with cranes, officials said.