Miami building collapse death toll reaches nine with 156 still missing

Rescue workers search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South apartment block on Saturday, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. Photo: Lynne Sladky/PA

The death toll from the collapsed apartment block in Miami has risen to nine, as rescue teams dig a 125ft-long tunnel deep in the rubble in an attempt to find survivors hidden in air pockets.

Specialist units have been brought in from Mexico and Israel to help with the mission at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside where 156 people are still unaccounted for. At least 20 of the missing are from Israel.

Authorities insist that people could still be alive, but rescuers have had to battle against fire, torrential rain, acrid smoke and falling debris. No survivors have been pulled alive from the rubble since Thursday morning, shortly after the tower fell.

Last night, families of the missing prepared to visit the scene so they could see what work has been done to locate their loved ones.

Rescue teams have been working 24 hours a day in rotations and have dug a tunnel which is 40ft deep, 20ft wide and 125ft long. This is to access some of the lower layers of the collapsed building, in the hope that survivors could be found in voids in the debris.

Among those still missing is Bhavna Patel, a pregnant British mother, her husband Vishal and their one-year-old daughter Aishani.

Sarina Patel, Vishal’s niece, was due to fly to Miami and see their new home and meet Aishani for the first time since they were separated by the pandemic. “We go through waves of disbelief and hope,” she said. “You hear of tragic things happening but you never expect them to happen to your own. We are praying for a miracle.”

Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade county’s mayor, said four more bodies had been found, while one victim who was pulled alive from the rubble and taken to hospital had died. She added that human remains had also been found and that medical staff were working to ascertain their identities.

Charles Burkett, Surfside mayor, assured families yesterday that rescuers were working non-stop.

“Nothing else on our mind, with the only objective of pulling their family members out of that rubble,” he told ABC’s This Week. “We’re not going to stop doing that – not today, not tomorrow, not the next day. We’re going to keep going until everybody’s out.”

Already, officials have one eye on an investigation. Ron DeSantis, Florida governor, said: “You’re going to see a lot of major debris moving out of there. The debris does have forensic value. It’ll be moved to a warehouse.”

A report written by a consultant in 2018 found “major structural damage” to the concrete slab below the pool deck and “abundant” cracking of the columns, beams and walls of the parking garage. The waterproofing below the pool deck was described as being “past its useful life”.

The 40-year-old building was supposed to undergo major renovations as part of a recertification process this year.

An engineering firm estimated nearly three years ago that major repairs costing more than $9m (€7.5m) were needed.