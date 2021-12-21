Miami airport brawl: Two detained after fight breaks out and officer pulls out his gun at international airport

At least two people were detained after a violent fight broke out at the crowded Miami International Airport on Monday evening.

An officer was involved in the altercation and was captured on video pulling out a gun, even as a large crowd could be seen around him.

The fight had broken out after an unidentified passenger had allegedly taken the keys to an airport transport golf cart, not allowing the officer to leave.

The fight broke out because of a delayed chartered flight, reported NBC Miami.

Officials from the Miami-Dade police department (MDPD) said their officers were called out to airport gate H8 around 6.35pm after a disturbance was reported due to a delayed charter flight, according to CBS Local.

A video of the fight was shared by social media influencer and traveler Mike Majlak on late Monday night.

The video, cited by several media reports, showed two people including the police officer, coming to blows as a large crowd surrounded them.

Some from the crowd can be seen seemingly attempting to intervene and separate the two.

The officer had grabbed the passenger in a choke hold.

so this is currently happening at miami international pic.twitter.com/LTukGpHx7d — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) December 20, 2021

The passenger, after freeing himself from the officer’s grip, was then seen attacking the officer.

Once the two are separated, the officer can be seen pulling out his firearm, even as other passengers begin to film him. The officer also radioed for backup, according to several media reports.

Another video, obtained by Fox News affiliate WSVN-7, shows the passenger, along with a small child, and the officer on the golf cart before the violent fight broke out.

The video shows the passenger on the golf cart reaching out and touching the officer’s arm. The officer can be seen immediately assaulting the man.

Several police officers were deployed to the airport after the incident. Another video shared on social media showed an angry crowd screaming at the police.

The officer has not been injured, the police department said.

Officials took two individuals into custody. The identities of the men and the charges against them are not immediately clear.

Miami Dade Aviation’s chief executive and director Ralph Cutié said the airport was seeing high footfall during the ongoing winter travel season, with the indirect consequence being an increase in nationwide bad behaviour as well.

“Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civil penalties up to $37,000 [£27,998], being banned from flying, and potential federal prosecution. We have worked so hard to rebound from the pandemic and make traveling safe again, so we can visit our loved ones,” the official said in a statement.

A recent study by US travel agency AAA travel predicted a surge in airport travel this holiday season as a record breaking 100 million people are expected to be flying out, taking the road or rails to travel despite the threat posed by the Omicron variant.