MI5 had investigated synagogue gunman

A British gunman who took hostages at a Texas synagogue was previously investigated by MI5, it has emerged.

Malik Faisal Akram was shot dead when the FBI stormed Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on Saturday night.

The 44-year-old, originally from Blackburn, was investigated by the UK security services in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security at the time, official sources confirmed to the PA news agency.

It is not yet clear how Akram, who had a criminal record in the UK, was able to travel to the US two weeks ago. US officials believe Akram had a visa, arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and bought the handgun used in the incident.

According to reports, he stayed at a homeless shelter and is believed to have bought a gun on the street before taking four people hostage at the synagogue on Saturday, one of whom was released after around six hours.

Akram became a subject of interest (SOI) for MI5 when he was investigated in 2020 but was assessed not to pose a credible threat to national security so was downgraded and marked a “closed” SOI.

Two teenagers arrested in the UK as part of the inquiry have since been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.

The FBI in Dallas had earlier said there was nothing to suggest a wider terror plot.