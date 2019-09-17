Mexican millionaire arrested after son (11) killed on boating trip

A member of one of Mexico's wealthiest families has been arrested on manslaughter charges after his 11-year-old son died on a family boating trip in the San Francisco Bay, police said Monday.

Javier A Burillo, 57, was arrested on Sunday at his multimillion-dollar home in the bay-front community of Belvedere on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence, Tiburon Police Chief Michael Cronin said.

Burillo was driving the boat with his two sons, aged 11 and 27, aboard on Sunday.

Both sons fell off the boat in open waters near Angel Island, north of San Francisco, Mr Cronin said.

Investigators believe they were thrown overboard when the boat hit a wave, said Mr Cronin.

He said Burillo helped bring the two back aboard and transported them to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, where the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Mr Cronin said Burillo was also the one who called authorities.

Property records show Burillo's full name is Javier Burillo Azcarraga, a wealthy property developer known for lavish hotels and restaurants throughout Mexico.

The Azcarraga family founded Grupo Televisa SA, a media empire that produces Spanish-language television programming seen across Latin America and dominates news coverage in Mexico.

Online jail records indicate Burillo was released on $1 million bail Monday afternoon.

A New York Times story about his February 1989 wedding to Alejandra Aleman, the daughter of late Mexican President Miguel Aleman, said that at the time he owned Casa de Campo, a resort and restaurant in Cuernavaca, the Hotel Ritz in Acapulco, and other real-estate holdings.

PA Media