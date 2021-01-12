Melania weighs in on riots… and her critics

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House on New Year's Eve. Photo: Ken Cedano/Polaris/Bloomberg

Melania Trump broke her silence on the Capitol riots yesterday to condemn the violence as she called on America to “heal in a civil manner”.

The US First Lady also used the opportunity to present herself as a victim, saying the attack on Congress had led to “salacious gossip” and false “accusations” about her, in comments that have been widely criticised as tone deaf.

Ms Trump released a statement on the White House website to honour the people who died, including four supporters of her husband, who had urged the crowd to march on the Capitol last week.

“My heart goes out to: air force veteran Ashli Babbitt, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Rosanne Boyland, and Capitol police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families’ comfort and strength during this difficult time,” she wrote.



Mrs Trump also used the message to hit back at her own critics: “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me.”

The First Lady’s comments attracted criticism online. One Twitter user wrote: “Melania Trump finds a way to turn a statement about an attack by her husband’s mob on democracy, which killed people, into a whine about people gossiping about HER.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)



