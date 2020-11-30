Melania Trump thanks volunteers for decorating White House ‘after saying “who gives a f**k about Christmas” on tape’

First lady Melania Trump walks around the 2020 official White House Christmas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

US First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled the Christmas layout of the White House, with this year’s theme being “American Treasures”.

On social media, Melania shared a video of the decorations along with a message.

"During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,” she said.

It’s tradition the First Lady comes up with the vision for how the house will look at the festive season, and each year a different theme is picked.

The decor features US landmarks including the golden gate bridge and a New York landscape.

On Saturday she thanked those who had helped decorate.

"This weekend, volunteers from all across America have come to decorate the for the holiday season,” she wrote in a social media post.

“Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House!”

Earlier this year, Ms Trump was recorded complaining about having to plan the White House’s Christmas decoration in leaked audio recordings.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is the author of Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady released the tapes to CNN.

Ex-best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff released audio tapes to CNN be heard venting about having to perform traditional First Lady tasks - such as decorating the White House for Christmas.

“I'm complicit. I'm the same like [President Trump], I support him, I don't say enough. I don't do enough,” she can be heard saying on the call to Ms Wolkoff.

"Where I am. I put - I'm working like a - my ass off - at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?”

The main tree in the White House was delivered from North Carolina. This year, the First Lady has gone with a traditional red, green and gold theme with hints of blue thrown in.

This is in contrast to her 2017 decorations which saw an all-white theme erected in the president's home.

Ms Trump's anti-cyberbullying campaign is also featured throughout the decorations with red and blue bobbles boasting ‘Be Best’ written on them.

